Some fear mail in ballots are fraught with danger, easily counterfeited

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump has not committed to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose the election on November 3.
He blames much of his uncertainty on mail in ballots, which he has often described as a big scam.
In recent weeks the president has been saying that 80 million unsolicited ballots have been sent to voters all across the country with no way to track them all.
Analysts say the president is likely talking about the nine states where every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail for the upcoming election.
Some fear a huge number of counterfeit mail-in ballots will be returned and counted as legitimate votes during this critical election cycle, with so much at stake.
Are mail in ballots easy to use in potential voter fraud? Not if you ask the registrar of voters in Bossier Parish, Stephanie Agee.
“We literally go through each one, no matter how many ballots we have that are returned," started Agee. "And we physically, I mean we look at every signature and compare it to documents that have been scanned into their record, for comparison.”
However, comparing those signatures is not without its controversy. In fact, Agee says they do get a lot of questions about signature comparison.
“We try to make every effort to try to find something. So, we’re not handwriting experts. That’s the first thing that people need to realize. But we usually, you can tell if it’s not a person’s signature," said Agee.
If voters are worried about their own absentee ballot in Louisiana, Agee says they can drop it off at their parish registrar of voters office.
“If they’re in worry or doubt about that they can, we can actually, they can hand deliver them. And we check ID when they hand deliver them to ensure that is that person’s ballot," said Agee.
Agee also says voters can track their mail-in ballot online, simply by going to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s web site.
We asked LSU-Shreveport Sociology Professor Dr. Helen Wise about the potential impact on uncommitted voters who may hear or read that mail in voting is inaccurate.
“In general, the more often that you hear something repeated, you ascribe more truth with it, whether it is true or not. And again, once you have internalized that belief, you will actively seek out information that supports your viewpoint,” said Wise.
Dr. Wise will be the first to tell you she is no political scientist. She does, however, know a lot about people and societies.
Wise explained why some voters might support one candidate over another.
“They want to back a winner. So, if someone is telling you I’m going to win and I’m going to win it all and I am going to win at all costs, whether it’s true or not, people desire to be affiliated with that.”
Back at the Bossier Registrars office, on the 2nd floor of the courthouse in Benton, Agee says when they do spot a problem on a mail-in ballot it goes straight to parish board of elections supervisors who make the final call whether it’s legit or not.
