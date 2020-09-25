HIT AND RUN: Man struck by vehicle, thrown 50 feet; SPD searching for driver

According to police, the vehicle was described as possibly a white and boxy Jeep or SUV. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | September 25, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:42 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life on Friday morning, and Shreveport police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers were called at 12:15 a.m. to the 2700 block of Gilbert Drive, near Washington Street.

A man and a woman were walking south in the bike lane when a passing vehicle hit the man, sending him about 50 feet, due to the impact.

The woman was not hit. According to police, the vehicle was described as possibly a white and boxy Jeep or SUV.

The man was taken to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

