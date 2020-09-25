Greenwood man wanted for rape of juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who is accused of assaulting a juvenile.
Donovon Eugene Phillips, 42, of the 7100 block of Brownstone Road in Greenwood, is named in a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Phillips is accused of assaulting a juvenile under the age of 13.
Phillips is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′8 and approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Detective Ray Saunders at (318) 675-2170, or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
