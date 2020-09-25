Great weekend followed by a nice cool down next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be very nice with no rain. The temperatures will be a little warmer though, back in the mid 80s. A cool down is on its way next week, which will make it feel like Fall.
This evening will still have some clouds around. There will be some spots with more sunshine though. The good news is that the rain will be vacant. Temperatures will still be somewhat cool and will be in the 70s after briefly touching the 80s this afternoon.
Overnight, more clouds will hang around. So, it will not clear completely tonight. There is also a chance for more fog by the morning. It could be dense in some areas. It will still be dry with no rain around. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 60s.
Get ready for a beautiful weekend! I do not expect any rain as the sunshine prevails! Temperatures will be a little warmer, getting to the mid 80s. It will also be a little muggy too. Still a nice weekend to get outside to enjoy!
The first of 2 cold fronts next week arrives on Monday. Rain chances are showing signs of increasing so expect to see some wet weather and a few storms as we start the week. As of now, I have those rain chances up to 50% for Monday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front on Monday. Dry weather and clearing skies are expected Tuesday. Temperatures and humidity will begin falling with highs in the low 70s and lows Tuesday night getting into the 50s.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives Thursday, but likely won’t bring any rain. We’ll stay sunny and dry for the second half of the week with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the 70s and cool mornings in the 50s. There are even some signs of afternoon highs staying in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Either way, Fall arrives next week, so get ready!
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.