Great weekend followed by a nice cool down next week

The first of 2 cold fronts next week arrives on Monday. Rain chances are showing signs of increasing so expect to see some wet weather and a few storms as we start the week. As of now, I have those rain chances up to 50% for Monday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front on Monday. Dry weather and clearing skies are expected Tuesday. Temperatures and humidity will begin falling with highs in the low 70s and lows Tuesday night getting into the 50s.