DeSoto schools switch to full time schedule

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Schools Facebook page, students will soon be transitioning to a full-time weekly schedule.
Starting Monday, Oct. 12, schools will transition to a full five day-per-week schedule. The parish was previously following a four days on-campus schedule, with Fridays remaining fully virtual.
This will not effect fully virtual students, who will have the option to switch to in-person learning at the end of the second nine weeks period.
The parish says they will continue following all Phase III guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.