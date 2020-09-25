DeSoto schools switch to full time schedule

DeSoto schools switch to full time schedule
North DeSoto High School. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson | September 25, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:31 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Schools Facebook page, students will soon be transitioning to a full-time weekly schedule.

Starting Monday, Oct. 12, schools will transition to a full five day-per-week schedule. The parish was previously following a four days on-campus schedule, with Fridays remaining fully virtual.

This will not effect fully virtual students, who will have the option to switch to in-person learning at the end of the second nine weeks period.

The parish says they will continue following all Phase III guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent's Message-9/25/20 CONGRATULATIONS DeSoto Parish Schools family! Next week will mark the end of the first...

Posted by DeSoto Parish Schools on Friday, September 25, 2020

Related: DeSoto students grades 6-12 to start in-school learning

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.