Caddo Coroner names man killed in head-on collision

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has named a man killed in Wednesday morning’s head-on collision.
Justin David, 95, of Shreveport was heading southbound in the 9500 block of Louisiana Highway 1 when his vehicle swerved into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming vehicle, according to a news release.
David was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he died just after 9 a.m.
An autopsy was scheduled. The crash remains under investigation.
