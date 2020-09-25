Caddo Coroner names man killed in head-on collision

By Alex Onken | September 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 1:23 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has named a man killed in Wednesday morning’s head-on collision.

Justin David, 95, of Shreveport was heading southbound in the 9500 block of Louisiana Highway 1 when his vehicle swerved into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming vehicle, according to a news release.

David was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he died just after 9 a.m.

An autopsy was scheduled. The crash remains under investigation.

