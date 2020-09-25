Standoff ends at Haughton home, 1 in custody

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is in custody and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more following a standoff on Friday morning.
According to authorities, a 53-year-old surrendered to authorities on the front porch of a home.
BPSO was called to a family disturbance around 2 a.m. It was learned that two people were inside a home and left, leaving a man inside with a weapon.
At some point, shots were fired at a vehicle. No one was hit.
Louisiana State Police, Haughton Fire, Haughton Police, BPSO and Bossier EMS responded to the incident. Troopers with LSP helped block traffic on Highway 3227.
No one was injured. BPSO Crime Scene Investigators and detectives are executing a search warrant for the home. The suspect was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
