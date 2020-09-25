Bossier man arrested for alleged child and animal sexual abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Detectives arrested a man Friday afternoon for possessing sexual images of children, in addition to having images of animals and humans engaged in sexual acts.
Daniel J. Smart, 47, of the 1600 block of Lexington Drive in Bossier City is charged with one count of Pornography Involving a Juvenile and one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.
Detectives began investigating Smart on Sept. 23, after he was suspected to possess child sexual abuse materials.
Smart was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. His bond is set at $400,000.
Officials with the Bossier City Marshals Office, and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, will continue their forensic analysis of Smart’s electronic devices. They say additional charges are anticipated.
“These are examples of crimes of depravity and deviancy,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington, in a news release. “If you possess, transfer or manufacture sexual images of children or images involving sex acts between animals and humans, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”
