18-year-old suspect in Woodlawn Terrace Apartments fatal shooting turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says that a suspect in a homicide investigation has turned himself in.
Quinterrius Brown, 18, faces a charge of second-degree murder. According to SPD, he turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday night at the Caddo Correctional Center.
The shooting took place on the evening of August 26 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartment Complex in the 700 block of West 68th Street. Michael Coleman, 29 was found shot. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Albert Jones, Jr., 20, is also charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Brown and Jones' bond is set at $500,000 each.
