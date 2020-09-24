Texas releases COVID case numbers in schools

(KSLA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of COVID-19 cases in public schools. The total number of cases in the ArkLaTex since the school year started are listed below.
Bowie County
- Texarkana ISD: 34 students, 26 staff
- Red Lick ISD: two students, one staff
- Pleasant Grove ISD: 13 students, three staff
- Malta ISD: unknown
- Redwater ISD: two students, zero staff
- Hooks ISD: unknown
- Simms ISD: one student, two staff
- DeKalb ISD: nine students, seven staff
- New Boston ISD: 14 students, two staff
- Leary ISD : unknown
- Liberty-Eylau ISD: five students, three staff
- Hubbard ISD: zero students, one staff
- Maud ISD: five students, three staff
Cass County
- Hughes Springs ISD: three students, zero staff
- Atlanta ISD: 17 students, eight staff
- Linden-Kildare CISD: four students, three staff
- McLeod ISD: six students, four staff
- Queen City ISD: nine students, 15 staff
- Bloomburg ISD: one student, one staff
- Avinger ISD: unknown
Harrison County
- Marshall ISD : three students, two staff
- Harleton ISD: unknown
- Elysian Fields ISD: one student, one staff
- Waskom ISD: zero students, two staff
- Karnack ISD: unknown
Marion County
- Marion ISD: two students, zero staff
- Jefferson ISD: three students, zero staff
Morris County
- Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD: six students, three staff
- Pewitt CISD: one student, two staff
Panola County
- Beckville ISD: one student, four staff
- Carthage ISD: nine students, eight staff
- Gary ISD: one student, zero staff
Shelby County
- Joaquin ISD: two students, one staff
- Center ISD: nine students, two staff
- Shelbyville ISD: two students, one staff
- Tenaha ISD: two students, four staff
- Timpson ISD: nine students, four staff
Titus County
- Chapel Hill ISD: nine students, two staff
- Harts Bluff ISD: unknown
- Mount Pleasant ISD: 21 students, 11 staff
Red River County
- Avery ISD: unknown
- Clarksville ISD: unknown
- Detroit ISD: unknown
- Rivercrest ISD: three students, zero staff
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.