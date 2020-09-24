Texas releases COVID case numbers in schools

Texas releases COVID case numbers in schools
COVID-19 cases in schools (Source: DSHS)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 24, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:33 PM

(KSLA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of COVID-19 cases in public schools. The total number of cases in the ArkLaTex since the school year started are listed below.

Bowie County

Cass County

Harrison County

Marion County

Morris County

Panola County

Shelby County

Titus County

Red River County

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.