Body found in Caddo Heights neighborhood; SPD investigating

Body found in Caddo Heights neighborhood; SPD investigating
Caddo Height neighborhood deceased man found (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | September 24, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after a body found was in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 to the 1800 block of Doris Street.

According to officers on scene, a neighbor found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in between houses.

At this time there are several units still on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this online and on-air.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.