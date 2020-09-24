SFD fights residential fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a house fire this evening just before 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Azalea Garden Drive.
Fire Engine 20 was the first to arrive at the scene, reporting a single story wood frame home with light smoke coming from the top of the residence.
Officials say smoke detectors were activated, allowing the one occupant to escape the fire unharmed.
After approximately eight minutes, seven units and 21 firefighters, the fire was brought under control.
The residence received significant damage to the back of the home and was determined to be an accidental fire.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.
