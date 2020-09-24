Rain is gone, waiting on the clouds

(KSLA) - Now that the rain from this week is finally gone, we just need the clouds to clear. They will take their time to clear, but will be gone in time for the weekend.
This evening will be much better than how the day started. The clouds will be clearing away, and there should not be too many left behind. There will also not be any rain, so it will be dry through the evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s, so still quite comfortable outside.
Tonight, look for a few more passing clouds as they slowly clear away. As they do, some fog will be moving in as the night wears on. There will be low visibilities come around sunrise Friday morning. Use caution and maybe allow yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
By Friday, the sunshine will be back in full force! It may start off with clouds around in the morning, but they will be clearing throughout the day. By the evening, there should not be many clouds left. We will be ending this week and heading into the weekend on a great note! Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer, and get back up to the lower 80s.
The weekend promises sunshine and dry weather with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will bounce back to near average for this time of year in the mid 80s. Mornings will remain comfortable in the 60s.
Monday is now showing good sings of rain coming in as a cold front arrives. Therefore, the clouds and rain will hold temperatures down to the upper 70s. The cold front will drop temperatures starting Tuesday. By then the rain will be gone and the sunshine will be back! Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
Sometime on Wednesday is when we are expecting a second cold front. The rain chances with this front will be slim. Afterwards, the sunshine will be in full force making it beautiful and sunny as we enter October. Temperatures will also be dropping, falling to the lower and mid 70s! Overnight lows could get down to the upper 40s in some areas! Fall is certainly here!
First alert to the tropics! It is finally QUIET! There are no areas of concern in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, or Atlantic through the end of the month it appears. Finally we can catch our breath from a very busy hurricane season! But October can be active in the tropics in an average year so we are likely not finished yet.
Have a great rest of the week!
