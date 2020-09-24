Northwestern State University collecting supplies to send to hurricane ravaged McNeese State University

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - It’s been nearly one month since Hurricane Laura, a monster storm of historic proportions, pummeled Southwest Louisiana - leaving behind a wasteland of destruction.
Northwestern State University is stepping up to make sure students, faculty and staff members at McNeese State University, a sister school in the University of Louisiana system in Lake Charles, are able to recover.
“Our Northwestern family and our students are always going to rise to the occasion,” said Reatha Cox, director of Student Affairs. “I think our students are always going to have a spirit of giving.”
Cox says students, on their own accord, organized a number of separate donation drives for family and friends recovering in the Lake Charles area. Some of these students, who are from Southwest Louisiana, are already in the midst of their own recovery after the storm.
“We already have a room full of supplies and faculty and staff have been dropping things off,” said Cox. “Even though they’ve been impacted, they are still trying to serve others.”
Right now, student-leaders on campus need the community’s help collecting the following items:
- Paperware - plates, paper towels, toilet paper
- Cleaning supplies
- Plastic totes and plastic storage containers to carry and sort supplies
- Toiletries
- Packaged undergarments, boxer shorts, socks
- Clothesline and clothespins
Donations are being collected through the end of the month and will be delivered to Lake Charles on Thursday, October 1.
Items can be dropped off across NSU’s campus at these locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
- Student Services Center
- University Columns Clubhouse
- University Place Clubhouse
- Athletic Fieldhouse Academic Center
Students are also willing to pick up donations, if need be. To schedule a pick up, email sduet174121@nsula.edu.
