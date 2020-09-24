Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, a missing Shreveport man has been found dead.
Joshua Roshell, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Roshell was found dead with a gunshot wound just after 3 a.m. today outside of a vacant residence in the 1800 block of Doris Street.
He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been scheduled through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
