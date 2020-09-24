LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Of the arrests, 70 people were Louisville residents and one person was from Lagrange.
Fifty-six arrests were of people from outside Louisville, but many of them were Indiana and Kentucky residents, including:
- 1 from Charlestown, Indiana
- 5 from Clarksville, Indiana
- 1 from Cloverdale, Indiana
- 1 from Indianapolis, Indiana
- 1 from Jefferson, Indiana
- 4 from Jeffersonville, Indiana
- 1 from New Albany, Indiana
- 2 from Georgetown, Indiana
- 1 from Bardstown, Kentucky
- 1 from Berea, Kentucky
- 1 from Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 2 from Carrollton, Kentucky
- 1 from Elizabethtown, Kentucky
- 4 from Jeffersonville, Kentucky
- 1 from Lexington, Kentucky
- 3 from Richmond, Kentucky
- 1 from Winchester, Kentucky
Of those 56, there were also people from the following places who were taken into custody:
- 1 from Rilato, California
- 1 from Lawrenceville, Georgia
- 1 from Chicago, Illinois
- 3 from Kankakee, Illinois 1 from Hazel Park, Michigan
- 1 from Holland, Michigan 1 from Muskegon, Michigan
- 1 from Ashton, Maryland
- 1 from Beltsville, Maryland
- 2 from Albany, New York
- 1 from New York, New York
- 2 from Akron, Ohio
- 1 from Eugene, Oregon
- 1 from Antioch, Tennessee
- 2 from Nashville, Tennessee
- 1 from Washington, DC 1 from Seattle, Washington
- 1 from Spokane Valley, Washington
- 1 unknown
Wednesday afternoon, a grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but charged Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center around 5 p.m. that afternoon and was later released.
