Driver killed after overhead highway sign topples onto truck, closes stretch of I-480
(Source: ODOT)
By Julia Tullos | September 24, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pick-up truck driver was killed after a highway sign crashed onto his vehicle on I-480 Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-480 Westbound at State Road.

I-480 and State Road accident. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a dump truck, with its bed raised, hit the sign, which then fell onto the pick-up truck.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Troopers are not releasing the name of the pick-up truck driver.

Accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WOIO)

An ODOT spokesperson said the dump truck operator was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.

ODOT said they contracted with Karvo who subcontracted with CJ Zac who subcontracted with an independent contractor, Midland Concrete and Sand Transportation Inc.

Two lanes on I-480 Westbound reopened around noon.

