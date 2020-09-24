Clouds slowly clear out of ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking slowly improving weather as the remnant low of Beta is finally now east of the ArkLaTex. That means we will see dry weather across the region on Thursday. Getting rid of the cloud cover will be a slow task due to stubborn low cloud cover that will really not start to clear out until the afternoon hours. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking ample sunshine across the region along with temperatures that will be rebounding. There is growing potential that we could see not one but two cold fronts roll through the ArkLaTex next week that could bring the coolest weather we have seen since Spring.
In the meantime, as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can finally leave the rain gear at home. But due to stubborn low cloud cover don’t reach for the sunglasses just yet. Sunshine will struggle to break through the clouds until late in the afternoon until finally we should see some blue sky back over the region. High temperatures will rebound, but not dramatically as highs will move into the upper 70s across the region.
As we move into the weekend we are tracking generally beautiful weather across the region. Ample sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday, this is in addition to temperatures that will be in the low to mid 80s. The only potential downside to your weekend forecast is the muggy weather we see across the region. This will lead to ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be around the 90 degree mark.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for a couple of big weather makers for the ArkLaTex. They are in the form of strong cold fronts that will be moving through the central part of the country. The first front arrives Monday and will be dropping our temperatures, but the drop in our humidity will be even more dramatic. We will then see a secondary cold front roll through late Wednesday and into Thursday and this could lead to a more prolonged period of cooler weather. This will be giving the ArkLaTex more than just a sample of fall, but a true pattern change that could be on the way.
So get ready for the true start of the fall that could come get next week. In the meantime, have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.