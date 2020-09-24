Clouds slowly clear out of ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking slowly improving weather as the remnant low of Beta is finally now east of the ArkLaTex. That means we will see dry weather across the region on Thursday. Getting rid of the cloud cover will be a slow task due to stubborn low cloud cover that will really not start to clear out until the afternoon hours. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking ample sunshine across the region along with temperatures that will be rebounding. There is growing potential that we could see not one but two cold fronts roll through the ArkLaTex next week that could bring the coolest weather we have seen since Spring.