Claiborne Parish Constable indicted, accused of selling, misbranding illegal supplements

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday morning, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana announced that a Claiborne Parish is indicted for allegedly selling, misbranding illegal supplements online and in stores.
William Earl Maddox, 72, of Haynesville faces two counts of mail fraud, three counts of misbranding of a drug with intent to defraud or deceive and seven counts of wire fraud.
Maddox is accused of selling supplements in capsules in stores, on eBay and on websites he operated.
The news release claims that the supplements were advertised as all-natural herbal supplements to treat impotence.
Read the full news release below:
