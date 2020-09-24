Bossier Parish sees highest weekly coronavirus case count

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker announced that Bossier parish has had 217 new coronavirus cases this past week. This is the highest number of cases, since the beginning of the pandemic.
During his Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, he discussed the rise and how this is a wake up call to continue wearing a mask, social distance and adhere to other mitigation efforts.
“COVID-19 hasn’t gone away,” Mayor Walker says. “It’s important that we wear a mask in any commercial establishment and whether indoors or outdoors.”
Some people in Bossier say that people have become too relaxed when it comes to the pandemic.
“I’ve lost friends around the world and it’s time people here realize that this isn’t a joke,” Beatriz Baker says. “We see so many people who don’t want to follow the mandates.”
Click here for the Louisiana Department of Health coronavirus statistics and guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.