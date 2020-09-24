Boil advisory for Country Place Subdivision

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for an area of Bossier City’s water distribution system.
Residents in the Country Place Subdivision and a small area east of Red Chute Bayou along Highway 80 are affected, the notice was posted on the city’s website on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Bossier City maintenance crews are working on a scheduled water main adjustment.
Work began around 9 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m. During this time, customers will have low water pressure.
The city will notify customers when the boil advisory is rescinded.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.