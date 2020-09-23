Wednesday, September 23: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, September 23, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 162,645 total cases - 440 new cases
- 5,225 total deaths - 7 new deaths
- 592 patients in hospitals - increase of 21 patients
- 94 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 149,640 patients recovered - increase of 4,070 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
