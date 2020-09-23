SPD seeking information on missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a missing man.
Joshua Roshell, 26, was reported missing my his family on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
He was last seen driving a white Chevy Malibu on on Sept. 22 at approximately 9 p.m.
Roshell is 5′7 and weighs about 175 pounds. He was brown eyes, black hair and tattoos on both arms.
If you have any information on Roshell’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 #3, or (318) 673-7020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.