SPD provides update on fatal pedestrian I-20 crash; remains under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more following a crash where a pedestrian was killed.
Officers got the call just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to Interstate 20 at Spring Street regarding a major wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was found on the roadway by police and was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Shreveport Fire Department. A blue Ford Mustang was at the scene, and police determined it was the vehicle that struck the man.
SPD’s Crash Investigations unit was called to the scene because of the severity of the crash. Detectives took evidence at the scene.
According to a news release, the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and was walking in a poorly lit area of the interstate.
The driver of the Mustang was not injured and voluntarily submitted to chemical testing. No impairment was immediately suspected.
An autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.
SPD reminds the public that it is illegal to walk on the interstate. Those legally walking on city roadways are encouraged to wear bright colored reflective clothing so they can be easily spotted by drivers.
