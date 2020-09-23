Rain ends in time for the weekend

(KSLA) - The rain will finally come to an end. The clouds will hang around little longer, but those will also clear away Friday afternoon. So, it will be sunny and beautiful this weekend.
This evening, it will be cloudy with a couple stray showers. Most of the rain will be gone minus just one or two showers. The clouds will stick around all evening and all night. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight, the rain should be gone, but not the clouds. It will be cloudy all night and it should be a gloomy start to the day on Thursday. Temperatures will still be on the cool side though. Temperatures will start off in the lower to mid 60s.
Finally on Thursday, the rain will be gone! Other than just a couple small and light showers, we will not see anything more than just a lot of clouds around for the day. There is a better chance for one of those quick passing showers in Northwest Louisiana in the morning. By the afternoon, we all should be dry, but still cloudy. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to the cloud cover.
By Friday, the sunshine will be back! It may start off with clouds around in the morning, but they will be clearing throughout the day. By the evening, there should not be many clouds left. The rain chances will be back to slim to none. So we will be ending this week and heading into the weekend on a great note! Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer, and get up to the lower 80s.
This weekend will be about perfect once again! There will be no rain as well as abundant sunshine. This will heat temperatures up a little more to the mid 80s, but it should still be very nice. The only bad part is that the humidity will not be particularly low. After all the rain this week though, I’m sure we all would be okay with a little heat and humidity as long as its dry.
Next week is looking great! There will not be any significant chance of rain. Monday through Wednesday will be nice and sunny with barely any clouds around. There are signs of another cold front coming by the middle of next week. This will knock temperatures back down. Until then, it will heat up to the mid to upper 80s early next week.
More on that expected cold front; it will be a strong one. Once it arrives, temperatures and humidity will be going right back down. It will have the month of October start off in the 70s for the high temperature! So, it will be very comfortable. More good news is that the cold front should not bring too much rain, if any at all!
First alert to the tropics! It is QUIET! Aside from the remnants of Beta and Teddy, there is no area of concern in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, or Atlantic. Even Beta and Teddy will be gone within a day. Finally we can catch our breath from a very busy hurricane season!
Have a great week!
