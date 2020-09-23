Police: Kilgore man hospitalized after failed robbery attempt

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore man found himself in a hospital, then jail after police say he tried to rob a home on Friday.
Dewey Lee Whiteside, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was arrested on the charge Saturday and posted a $53,000 bond on Monday.
According to an arrest affidavit released to KLTV on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Turner Street in Kilgore at 11:36 p.m. Friday. When the officer arrived, he found a woman on the front porch who said the suspect’s gun was on the chair next to her.
Police then went into the home to find a man with Whiteside pinned to the ground.
Police determined Whiteside and another male came into the home through the front door. A man in the home heard something from his bedroom, opened the door and found Whiteside standing in the hall with a gun pointed at his face, according to the affidavit.
The man said he grabbed Whiteside and the gun and they wrestled down the hall and into the living room. The man said he fought with Whiteside for the gun and the gun fired into the wall. The man was able to pin Whiteside to the ground until police arrived, according to the affidavit.
Police placed Whiteside under arrest and then searched his fanny pack and found five bullets. Police also found a brown cloth facemask in the living room, along with a spent casing in the gun.
Whiteside was taken by ambulance to a Kilgore hospital to be treated for the injuries he suffered. On the way to the hospital, he told police he and his friend needed money and went into the home because they knew the man there had the money.
After Whiteside arrived at the hospital, a small baggie of four Xanax pills and two baggies with marijuana were found in Whiteside’s sock, according to the affidavit.
