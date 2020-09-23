Police claim ‘ambushed’ Louisiana officer shot himself, altered facts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB/Gray TV/PPD) — The Pineville Police Department says the officer who allegedly was ambushed Sunday night actually shot himself.
PPD says the officer, identified as 25-year-old John Michael Goulart Jr., shot himself, concealed his weapon and altered the facts.
Goulart has been charged with one count each of criminal mischief and malfeasance in office. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
The officer also has been placed on administrative leave.
PPD says Goulart originally claimed that he was shot once in the leg and that a second shot hit the rear door of his police unit while he was at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.
