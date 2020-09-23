HACS, David Raines Community Health Center providing free COVID-19 tests to residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport is partnering with the David Raines Community Health Center to provide COVID-19 testing for residents at no cost.
Free testing will be available at HACS housing complexes to make it convenient for residents to get tested.
""We are grateful to be able to partner with our friends at David Raines to make testing convenient and free to our residents" said HACS Chief Executive Officer Bobby R. Collins, in a news release. “Our goal is to do all we can to keep our residents safe and cared for during this pandemic.”
Residents can also get free testing at the David Raines Health Center, 1625 David Raines Road.
For more information about testing, call (318) 227-3354.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.