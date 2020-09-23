Close encounter with school bus-sized asteroid Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An asteroid the size of a small school bus will whiz by the Earth early Thursday. The asteroid will pass a mere 13,000 miles above the surface of the Earth well within the Moon’s orbit and at an even lower altitude than some weather satellites.
The trajectory of the asteroid will keep it from colliding with the Earth, and even if it did enter the atmosphere it would likely break up before reaching the ground.
The asteroid, named ’2020 SW', was just discovered September 18th. There are likely more than 100 million small asteroids like this one in our solar system, but they are difficult to find unless they get close to the Earth.
“There are a large number of tiny asteroids like this one, and several of them approach our planet as close as this several times every year,” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “In fact, asteroids of this size impact our atmosphere at an average rate of about once every year or two.”
2020 SW will make it’s closest approach at 6:12am CDT over the southeastern Pacific Ocean. After passing by the Earth the asteroid will continue it’s orbit around the sun, not returning until 2041 when it will pass by at a much larger distance.
