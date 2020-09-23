Caddo Sheriff’s Office searching for more deputies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking to add more deputies to its ranks.
CPSO is hosting a deputy recruitment event from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, September 26, at its Re-Entry Facility located at 1121 Forum Drive, adjacent to the Caddo Correctional Center.
Currently, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office is down between 30 to 34 deputies. Collectively, according to one official within CPSO, around 700 deputies are on the force.
CPSO is looking to hire security and correctional deputies, as well as registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
Interested applicants should have a strong moral compass and a drive to serve, protect and lead with integrity across Caddo Parish.
Those interested in becoming a deputy are asked to visit the Sheriff’s Office website and upload requested information in advance. However, applications will also be available on-site.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license. Those with a college degree or prior military service are asked to bring a copy of the degree or a DD-214.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.