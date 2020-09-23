Caddo Judge facing questions over political opponent’s missing campaign signs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the past 25-years, Ramona Emanuel has sat on the District Court bench in Caddo Parish, and is currently serving as Deputy Chief Judge.
Running for re-election, Judge Emanuel is facing questions after her opponent in the November race claims the judge and her brother were seen driving around Shreveport with two of his campaign signs in the back of a pick-up truck.
“It hurts, it’s personal,” said attorney J. Antonio Florence, who launched a bid to unseat Emanuel this summer.
“My people have been out there working, walking, knocking on doors, talking to the people, placing our signs," Florence said. “And we’re missing hundreds of dollars with of signs,”
Florence said the campaign signs, valued at between $5 and $30 dollars each, started to go missing about two weeks ago. Florence didn’t think to point fingers at any single person until this weekend when he got a call from his campaign manager.
“She said she was out driving and saw two of my campaign signs in a blue truck, with a big Ramona Emanuel campaign sign in the bed,” Florence said. “I told her to follow the driver and that person happened to be the brother of my opponent, Leon Emanuel.”
Florence says when the truck pulled over, his campaign manager walked up to the truck and started recording the encounter with her cell phone.
“But it wasn’t just the brother,” said Florence. “It was also Ramona Emmanuel in that vehicle. Trying to explain why she has our signs.”
In the video, Leon Emanuel tells Angela Willis, Florence’s campaign manager, how he got the signs, saying “When I go and tell people who he’s running against, they say we can remove them.”
Roughly forty-four seconds long, the video which Florence shared with KSLA Investigates, shows Judge Emanuel wearing a baseball cap getting out of the passenger-side of a vehicle and asking Willis if Florence has a campaign office, saying they planned to return the signs.
“We were, going to call you, and um, give them to you,” the judge is heard saying on the video.
Florence tells KSLA Investigates he filed an offense with Shreveport police on Saturday. In that report’s narrative section, it states “A representative running for district judge advised his opponent was stealing his campaign signs.” And according to that incident report, Florence claims 17 signs valued at $600 are missing.
Franz Borghardt, a criminal defense lawyer in Baton Rouge, says that under the letter of Louisiana law, stealing campaign signs is a misdemeanor crime.
“So if you take a thing, with the intent to permanently deprive, it’s called theft," said Borghardt. "Now if you have consent, to remove the sign then it’s not a crime.”
Monday, KSLA Investigates caught up with Judge Emanuel outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse as she left work, trying to ask her about the video and if she played any role in taking two of Florence’s campaign signs out of other people’s yards.
Despite being seen in the video, Judge Emanuel refused to comment.
“I’m not able to make a comment but I will later," said Judge Emanuel. "I’ll make a statement on it later. I hadn’t seen it so I can’t comment”
When asked if he expects Shreveport police to investigate, Florence said he would let the video speak for itself. However, he added one comment on why he felt compelled to file the report:
“If we’re out here saying things need to be done the right way that justice needs to be served equally upon all of us, I absolutely had to file a criminal complaint. I believe a crime has been committed,” Florence said. “I had to put that in the proper hands, the police department, and hopefully the DA’s office. And now it’s up to them. It’s up to them to decide on if a crime if a wrong was committed. Again, the video speaks for itself.”:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.