Bossier City approves $150,000 to figure out traffic issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “I try to avoid Airline every time,” Bossier City visitor Ronnie West said. “[The traffic is] always bad.”
Airline Drive is not the only congested road, and West is not the only person who feels that way.
“I’m in the military, I’ve been a lot of different places,” Nathan Talley said. “It’s pretty bad.”
That’s because Airline Drive, Benton Road and Barksdale Boulevard all have heavy traffic and a lot of traffic signals.
In order to minimize the stop-and-go traffic in the future, Bossier City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $150,000 to hire a company to analyze traffic flow and capacity.
“It seems as though you go to light, then stop, go to the next one, then stop, rather than seeing blocks of traffic moving," Bossier City Council president David Montgomery said.
Urban Systems, Inc. will be studying traffic on those busy roads. Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso said the city does not have the staffing to do the research itself.
She said she expects the contract to be signed with the company within the next week and the research process to take one to two months.
