Body of missing woman found at hospital; no obvious signs of foul play

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that the body of Jennifer Dunman was found shortly after midnight on Wednesday at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.
Below is a statement from SPD:
“Arriving officers made contact with hospital police who advised that they located Ms. Dunman in a secured area of the hospital. Detectives with the homicide division responded and conducted their preliminary investigation. The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators. There were no obvious signs of foul play. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the decedent and an autopsy will be performed.”
