Bienville Parish Schools returning to the classroom

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bienville Parish School Board Facebook page, students will soon be transitioning back to in-classroom learning.
The parish says students will follow the traditional model of instruction, with students attending class on campus five days a week.
Students are set to return starting Monday, Sept. 28., with fully virtual instruction still available at the student and parent’s discretion.
The school board says they will continue with CDC guidelines such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, mask wearing and temperature checks.
