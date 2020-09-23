Bienville Parish Schools returning to the classroom

Bienville moves to in-class learning
By Daffney Dawson | September 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 4:29 PM

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bienville Parish School Board Facebook page, students will soon be transitioning back to in-classroom learning.

The parish says students will follow the traditional model of instruction, with students attending class on campus five days a week.

Students are set to return starting Monday, Sept. 28., with fully virtual instruction still available at the student and parent’s discretion.

The school board says they will continue with CDC guidelines such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, mask wearing and temperature checks.

Our top focus is and will remain the health and safety of students and employees as we reopen and operate schools....

Posted by Bienville Parish School Board on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.