Another soggy day Wednesday

In the meantime, make sure you grab all the rain gear if you live in northwest Louisiana as you head out the door this morning. Rain we are seeing during the overnight hours will continue throughout the day today. The rain is going to continue until the remnant low Beta crawls off to the east of the viewing area during the later evening hours tonight. By the time that happens some parts of the ArkLaTex could pick up an additions 2 to 3 inches of rain. Temperatures once again will be on the cool side with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s due to the rain and clouds sticking around.\