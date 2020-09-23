Another soggy day Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We continue to deal with moisture from now the remnant low of Beta as the circulation continues to very slowly move across Texas into Louisiana. That means that rainfall we have been seeing during the overnight hours is going to continue throughout the day today and will last until the center of low pressure moves to the east of the region. Once we finally begin to dry out tonight we should see our temperatures begin to rebound on Thursday and last into early next week.
There is growing potential that the middle of next week could bring a major cold front through the ArkLaTex with another big taste of fall.
In the meantime, make sure you grab all the rain gear if you live in northwest Louisiana as you head out the door this morning. Rain we are seeing during the overnight hours will continue throughout the day today. The rain is going to continue until the remnant low Beta crawls off to the east of the viewing area during the later evening hours tonight. By the time that happens some parts of the ArkLaTex could pick up an additions 2 to 3 inches of rain. Temperatures once again will be on the cool side with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s due to the rain and clouds sticking around.\
By the time we get to Thursday what’s left of Beta should finally move off to our east and allow our weather to begin to improve. While clouds will still be sticking around Thursday we should see high temperatures that begin to rebound moving up into the upper 70s. This warming trend, along with returning sunshine, will continue through the rest of the week and weekend until temperatures are approaching the 90 degree mark early next week. Along with the rising temperatures, the muggy factor should remain elevated across the region as well.
By the middle part of next week we are getting early indications of big changes that could be on the way for the ArkLaTex. A powerful cold front could swing down from Canada and through the eastern half of the United States bringing much cooler temperatures and another taste of fall. The exact location of the front could change, but you should expect much cooler temperatures the second half of next week.
As for this Wednesday, just make sure you have the rain gear and prepare for another dreary day. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
