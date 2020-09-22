Fatal wreck shuts down part of I-20 westbound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fatal wreck has shut down part of I-20 West near the Red River bridge.
The accident occurred just before 8:30 p.m., with the cause of the wreck unclear.
However, according to the Shreveport Police Twitter, there is a confirmed pedestrian fatality.
The incident has caused traffic to build up to approximately two miles in length and it is expected to stay blocked for up to two hours.
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible to avoid the congestion.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
