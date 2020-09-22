Someone finds SUV that missing woman was driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Someone has found the SUV that authorities say was being driven by a missing woman.
Jennifer Dunman went missing Saturday, a day after her 41st birthday, from Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
On Tuesday evening, police could be seen gathered around a black Toyota Sequoia near Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Dunman was driving a black 2005 Toyota Sequoia bearing the Registered Nurse license plate NF125 when she last was seen in the 300 block of Arthur Avenue, authorities have said.
When a KSLA News 12 crew got close enough to the SUV found Tuesday, the tags on that vehicle turned out to be the same specialty Louisiana license plate.
Police have told KSLA News 12 that Dunman was not with the vehicle. Nor was she found in the hospital.
Dunman stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 160 pounds and last was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Dunman or the SUV to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
