Rain continues from Tropical Depression Beta

(KSLA) - The showers will continue for the next couple days. Tropical Depression Beta will be moving closer, and will continue to bring rain until the storm moves to our east.
The rain will continue off and on through the evening. It should not be a washout, but you will need that umbrella if you head out the door at all, or on your way home from work. Take your time on any wet roads too. The good news about this evening is the temperatures will remain nice and cool and should hang around the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight will also be a bit wet. More rain is on its way. There will be a few waves of showers that move through throughout the night. As you get ready to head out the door on your Wednesday, you will need that umbrella once again. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday won’t be as wet, but plan on keeping the umbrella with you through the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 70%. At times, there will be more heavy rain. Temperatures will remain cool with highs only in the low 70s.
Finally on Thursday, there are signs of the rain moving away! There will be some morning showers, but by the afternoon, we might see the sunshine return! Temperatures will still be cooler, since there will be more rain and the clouds will take their time to clear away. Rain chances are up to 20% and temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s.
By Friday, the sunshine will be back! The rain chances will be back to slim to none. So we will be ending this week and heading into the weekend on a great note! Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer, and get up to the lower 80s.
This weekend will be about perfect once again! There will be little to no rain as well as abundant sunshine. This will heat temperatures up a little more to the mid 80s, but it should still be very nice. The only bad part is that the humidity will not be particularly low.
All the rain we are receiving this week is from Tropical Depression Beta. It has made landfall along the Texas coast, and is turning to Louisiana. But, as you read in the forecast for this week, we will still have a lot of rain. Thursday is when the storm will move off to the east and will lower our rain chances.
The rest of the tropics are calming down. We are watching for one small area near Cuba to potentially develop. This has only a 10% chance to turn into anything. Then Teddy is still moving strong as a hurricane, but poses no threat to the United States.
Have a great week!
