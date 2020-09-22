More rain and cool temperatures Tuesday

Moving on to the middle of the week we continue to track an unsettled weather pattern for the ArkLaTex. As the center of what will be left of Beta continues to crawl off to the north and east we will still have to deal with have to deal with more clouds, rain, and cool temperatures across the ArkLaTex. By the time we get to the end of the moisture train from Beta at some point during the early morning hours on Thursday we could see an additional two to four inches of rain throughout the region. But once the center of Beta finally moves to our east our weather should begin to improve.