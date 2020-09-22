More rain and cool temperatures Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing rain and cool temperatures throughout the day on Monday we are tracking more of the same across the ArkLaTex Tuesday. As we continue to deal with the broad circulation of Tropical Storm Beta, which made landfall overnight, we can expect more locally heavy rain and temperatures that struggle to make it out of the 60s. This will again be the case on Wednesday and don’t expect a material change in your weather until Thursday afternoon when the remnants of Beta should finally move east of the region. That will lead to more sunshine and rising temperatures as you head into the weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it is imperative that you grab the rain gear as you kick start your day. We are already tracking rain across northern portions of the ArkLaTex this morning and more is on the way as we go throughout the day. The circulation of Beta will be moving a crawl pace along the Texas Gulf Coast meaning we will continue to deal with the moisture train off the Gulf of Mexico. In additions to the rain, low cloud cover will prevent our temperatures from hardly budging as you can expect upper 60s throughout the day.
Moving on to the middle of the week we continue to track an unsettled weather pattern for the ArkLaTex. As the center of what will be left of Beta continues to crawl off to the north and east we will still have to deal with have to deal with more clouds, rain, and cool temperatures across the ArkLaTex. By the time we get to the end of the moisture train from Beta at some point during the early morning hours on Thursday we could see an additional two to four inches of rain throughout the region. But once the center of Beta finally moves to our east our weather should begin to improve.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend we are tracking clearing skies and rising temperatures as a more typical pattern begins to take back over. Temperatures on Friday will return to the 80s, and by the time we close out the weekend don’t be surprised to high temperatures trying to make a run back into the upper 80s. On top of the rising temperatures all of the humidity that’s being added by Beta right now will be sticking around meaning the muggy factor will be apparent as we head into the weekend.
So get ready for more rain and cool temperatures, but I’m sure no one minds the cooler weather. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
