Man sentenced to 19 years for drug distribution and firearm possession

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, a Shreveport man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for selling drugs and possessing firearms.
Brien Keith Powell, 51, was sentenced today to 168 months for Possession of Crack Cocaine, 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and five years of supervised release after time is served.
Officers with the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force obtained a search warrant on March 28, 2018, for Powell’s residence and property.
While in the residence, officers found both drug paraphernalia and a revolver. Crack cocaine, ecstasy, a digital scale, another handgun and ammunition were discovered in Powell’s vehicle. Officers also found over $1,500 in cash in Powell’s pocket.
After arrest, Powell admitted all of the narcotics and firearms belonged to him and that he was selling the drugs to make a living.
Further investigation by law enforcement revealed both firearms had previously been reported stolen.
The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed the narcotics and determined the drugs to be 38.34 grams of cocaine base, crack cocaine.
This is not Powell’s first offence, having been convicted of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (1986 and 1990), possession of narcotics (1990), Second Degree Kidnapping (1994), Armed Robbery (1995), Felon in Possession of Firearm (2000), Possession of a Controlled Substance (2007) and Possession of Counterfeit (2014).
