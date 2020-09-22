It’s officially fall! Here’s what you need to know about the changes ahead in our weather.

The autumnal equinox is one of 2 days out of the year when at almost all points on the Earth, outside of the north and south poles, the sun rises due east and sets due west. Despite the term equinox, which is Latin for ‘equal night’, the time between sunrise and sunset is not exactly 12 hours yet. The discrepancy is due primarily the way the Earth’s atmosphere affects sunlight. The sun’s rays are refracted, or bent, by the atmosphere which allows us to see it rising and setting even when it is still just below the horizon. We won’t see exactly 12 hours between sunrise and sunset until September 26th.