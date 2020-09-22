3 COVID-19 cases spur switch to online-only classes

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) — Sophomores, juniors and seniors at a South Arkansas high school will attend classes virtually the rest of this week.
“This is a measure of extreme caution in response to three positive COVID-19 cases,” says a post Tuesday on Magnolia High’s Facebook page.
Students should follow the school’s digital learning guide, which has been emailed to them and is available by clicking here.
“Several students have also been quarantined due to close contact to positive cases or for exhibiting symptoms,” the Facebook post adds. “During this closure, all classrooms will be disinfected in preparation for students to return to school on Monday, Sept. 28.”
News of this week’s transition to online-only classes comes a day after the school announced that the Panthers' homecoming game Saturday against the Arkansas High Razorbacks has been canceled and ruled as a “no contest.”
Likewise, all homecoming activities planned for this week will be rescheduled at a later date.
Also, the status of Magnolia High’s game Oct. 2 with Hot Springs Lakeside has yet to be decided.
