Caddo middle, high school students to begin returning to classrooms in October

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - During a news conference on Tuesday, Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree said students would soon transition back to traditional in-classroom learning.
Middle school students will transition first on Oct. 5. High school students will follow suit on Oct. 19. In-person instruction will be Monday through Thursday with all students virtual on Fridays.
All virtual instruction option will remain available.
“The staggered timeline also provides Caddo leadership time to ensure all safety protocols are in place and can be adequately maintained with larger students populations on campus each day,” Goree said.
High school families will receive a survey on Oct. 5 that is asked to be completed by Oct. 7. Once all the data from the surveys are compiled, high schools will review all scheduling and safety protocols and then make the necessary modifications to support student learning.
Right now, approximately 40% of Caddo students are attending school virtually. The school district says that’s one of the highest rates in the state.
Goree says the district is working to launch a COVID-19 dashboard for the district by Oct. 1. The dashboard will show how many COVID cases there are in the school district, similar to the Louisiana Dept. of Health’s dashboard that displays the number of cases in the state.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.