Another CDC reversal on COVID-19 guidance raises more questions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Once again, there is conflicting advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the fight against the coronavirus. This time, the issue surrounds how airborne the virus is - or isn’t.
On Friday, the CDC posted new guidelines on COVID-19 that airborne transmission of the virus is possible, only to have the CDC reverse itself and remove the new information from its website, saying it was wrong.
Dr. Martha Whyte, the state health department’s medical director for the Northwest Louisiana region, said it’s important to put things in perspective.
“We keep forgetting is this is a totally new virus. And so, they’re trying to look at what it’s doing around the world so that we can do, know better about what to do here. But then also we know that even here it acted differently than in Italy, for example.”
Whyte said they already know the virus spreads through large droplets from an infected person when in close range with others.
She explained that the big question becomes the level of its airborne potential.
“We know that people who, like preachers, who you know project loudly and are, you know, passionate in their speech like either singing or talking, acting, something along those lines. they can project those particles out farther. And they can seem to stay in the air longer. We do see transmission that way frequently.”
That said, Whyte understands why the CDC may have walked back its claims that COVID-19 is airborne to a much greater extent than first thought.
“If it was truly airborne so many people would be sick right now. Like, that’s a very contagious virus.”
These changes can be confusing or frustrating to the public, especially small businesses.
Kevin Aycock, owner of Gumbo To Geaux in Bossier City, said seemingly constant adjustments to COVID-19 regulations can be exhausting.
“Have to change them out and, you know, just kind of change of plans. You’ve done all these necessary needs for things and then, all of a sudden a few days later, they come about and things get changed again.
“I think all of us are COVID tired. And all of us want this to be over. The problem is it’s not going to be over for some time.”
Ultimately, the CDC’s reversal, in and of itself, could be seen by many as just a one off. But this marks the third major revision to CDC information or guidelines published since May. And many just hope it’s the last.
Just last week, the CDC reversed itself on testing guidelines. They are now, once again recommending that anyone .. regardless of symptoms .. who has been in close contact with an infected person be tested.
