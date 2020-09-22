Alleged child predator pleads not guilty to 3 charges

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man remains free on bond after pleading not guilty to three of five charges of sex crimes involving children.
Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52, entered the pleas Tuesday in Bossier District Court.
As conditions of his bond, the judge ordered Wilhite to:
- Wear an ankle monitor starting Sept. 22;
- Stay at the house where he lives with his father and leave only to visit a doctor, a hospital or his attorney’s office;
- Have no contact with anyone under the age of 18;
- Have no contact with the alleged victims or their families;
- Not be in the presence of the alleged victims; and,
- Surrender his passport to the court.
Wilhite is scheduled to return to court Oct. 13 for a status conference on the three charges and to answer to the other two charges.
During that hearing, the five charges are expected to be grouped together to avoid multiple court dates.
Bossier Parish jail records show that Wilhite was booked July 31 on two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Bossier City police detectives said they found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two juveniles under the age of 13.
Wilhite then was booked Sept. 8 on a charge of sexual assault/molestation of a juvenile and Sept. 16 on a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Those charges arose after detectives allegedly found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other juveniles under the age of 14.
----------
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.