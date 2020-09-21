Woman disappears from Shreveport’s Broadmoor area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman has gone missing from Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
Now police are asking the public for help finding her.
Jennifer Dunman last was seen sometime Saturday in the 300 block of Arthur Avenue, authorities report.
That’s between Akard Avenue and Steere Drive.
On Sunday, someone notified police of her disappearance.
Dunman stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
She last was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
And Dunman was driving a black 2005 Toyota Seqouia bearing the specialized Louisiana RN license plate #nf125, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
