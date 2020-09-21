Wet start to the week, then a dry finish

(KSLA) - There will be a lot of rain for the next few days. Tropical Storm Beta will be bringing the showers but will be gone by this weekend. Then, the sunshine will come out.
This evening, there will still be rain around. It will not be raining everywhere, nor all the time though. I would still have the umbrella with you for any evening plans. Temperatures will still be cool and will stay in the 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight, I expect there to be more rain. There will be some breaks in the action, but will also be heavy at times. I also expect the rain to still be around as we start the day on Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will not cool much, since it is already cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The first official day of Fall be a wet day. Tuesday will have more scattered showers and storms around throughout the day. It will not be continuous rain though, so there will be some breaks here and there. I would keep the umbrella and rain jacket with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will stay cool and only heat up to the mid 60s to the lower 70s.
Wednesday will still have rain, but not quite as much. It will be a little more isolated and there will be more time in between the shower activity. So, the rain chances are up to 50%. Keep the umbrella with you through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Finally on Thursday, there are signs of the rain moving away! There will be some morning showers, but by the afternoon, we might see the sunshine return! Temperatures will still be cooler, since there will be more rain and the clouds will take their time to clear away. Rain chances are up to 30% and temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s.
By Friday, the sunshine will be back. The rain chances will be back to slim to none. So we will be ending this week and heading into the weekend on a great note! Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer, and get up to the lower 80s.
This weekend will be about perfect once again! There will be little to no rain as well as abundant sunshine. This will heat temperatures up a little more to the mid 80s, but it should still be very nice. The only bad part is that the humidity will not be particularly low.
All the rain we are receiving this week is from Tropical Storm Beta. It will be making landfall tonight along the Texas coast, then will turn to Louisiana. As it does so, it will also weaken. But, as you read in the forecast for this week, we wills till have a lot of rain. Thursday is when the storm will move off to the east and will lower our rain chances.
The rest of the tropics are calming down. We are watching for one small area near Cuba to potentially develop. This has only a 20% chance to turn into anything. Then Teddy is still moving strong as a hurricane, but poses no threat to the United States.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.