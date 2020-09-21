Texarkana school crossing guard hit by driver in pickup truck

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A crossing guard is recovering after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.
Police got the call just before 8:30 a.m to Texarkana Texas High School on Summerhill Road.
A 76-year-old man driving douth on Summerhill Road in his pickup truck turned into the center lane to make a left turn. When he did, he struck the 68-year-old crossing guard who was in the middle of the road directing traffic.
The driver of the pickup truck told police he did not see the crossing guard.
The crossing guard was taken to Christus St. Michael, reportedly in critical condition.
TTPD says the crash remains under investigation. No word on possible charges at this time.
