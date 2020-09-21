Rain from Beta makes for wet Monday

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it will be a good idea to grab the rain gear as you are heading out the door this morning. Rain off to our south early this morning will be moving into the ArkLaTex as we go from the morning into the afternoon hours. Some of this rain will be on the heavy side and over two inches of rain will be possible in some spots. In addition to the rain, we are tracking a return of humidity to the region as Tropical Storm Beta will be pushing a frontal boundary back off to our north. Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s and for the most part will remain steady throughout the day thanks to the rain expected.