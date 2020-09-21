Rain from Beta makes for wet Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We are tracking moisture from Tropical Storm Beta that will be working its way into the ArkLaTex throughout the day Monday with some of the rain will be heavy. This is despite the fact that Beta will make landfall more than 250 miles away from the region. This is because the storm’s broad circulation will be interacting with a frontal boundary helping to increase the rainfall coverage. Rain chances will remain elevated through the middle part of the week until the leftovers from Beta finally clear out. But once the rain chances are gone we will be back to the muggy conditions through the end of the weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it will be a good idea to grab the rain gear as you are heading out the door this morning. Rain off to our south early this morning will be moving into the ArkLaTex as we go from the morning into the afternoon hours. Some of this rain will be on the heavy side and over two inches of rain will be possible in some spots. In addition to the rain, we are tracking a return of humidity to the region as Tropical Storm Beta will be pushing a frontal boundary back off to our north. Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s and for the most part will remain steady throughout the day thanks to the rain expected.
The potential for rain will stick around through the middle part of the week as the leftovers of Beta will be slowly pushing through the viewing area. While the rain will be heaviest today scattered showers will be a mainstay in the ArkLaTex through Wednesday. Temperatures though will be staying below average potentially all week long as persistent cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 70s across the ArkLaTex. But while the temperatures will be staying low the mugginess will be as our wind flow will be out of the south.
The muggy weather will be continuing as we look ahead to the weekend as our temperatures will finally be on the rise as well. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are looking to return to the mid 80s as sunshine will be returning the region.
So get the rain gear ready to go as kick off a new week! Have a great Monday and great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
