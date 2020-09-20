VIDEO: Water covering some roads in St. Bernard Parish from TS Beta’s winds

HOPEDALE, La. (WVUE) -The east wind from Beta is already pushing water into the lower end of St. Bernard Parish.
Flooding is covering Florissant Highway that leads to Hopedale, Shell Beach and Yscloskey.
Parish workers are building a roll over levee on the highway in an effort to prevent further flooding on the roadway.
Parish President Guy McInnis says the lower end of the parish is currently seeing about a five foot storm surge. He says the water rose quickly overnight.
McInnis is asking citizens with assets outside of the levee protection system, that are in danger of losing those assets by rising water, move them inside the levee protection system
